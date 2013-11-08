Hotel Investments in NYC - Your Hotel Development Experts in New York City Is Hospitality Investments

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Announcing additional hotel development services in NYC - Hospitality Investments & Developments is recognized widely as the top team on the ground for foreign brands and capital groups looking to expand in hotel development/conversion within New York City. Hospitality Investments & Developments handles every detail – from site selection, negotiations, approvals, and due diligence, to the architect, interior design, FF&E, permits, food & beverages and restaurant operation and legal matters. This premier hospitality development company deals with each individual issue up to and including the hotel's grand opening.Hospitality Investments has a well-earned reputation for having the capability to create synergies and win-win strategies in mixed-use projects as well as managing and delivering a highly successful hotel.



This experienced team approaches development projects with the highest degree of professionalism combined with hands-on involvement and accountability.



Hospitality Investments & Hotel Developments handles all critical factors necessary for the economic success of each property. Using diligent research and dedicated, experienced resources, and operational flexibility, Hospitality Investments successfully structures multi-layer, complex developments deals that consistently end up as 'best in class' products.



NYC Hotel Projects and Experience



The Hospitality Investments team has been involved primarily in hotel developments and residential developments within New York City including Manhattan and Brooklyn, South Beach, Miami Beach, Florida and beyond.



Our group of key industry professionals has the ability to meet the needs of any market – whether an opportunity is best suited for proprietary luxury hotel brands, boutique hotel brands with an eye on food & beverage (F&B), or other hospitality brands. Hospitality Investments has cultivated a strong partnership with several hotel capital, branding and management companies within New York City and South Beach. In addition, Hospitality Investments has projects and commitments with venture capital and private equity groups.



Hospitality Investments already works with owners and developers who own and operate hotels in the New York City, South Beach, Miami Beach, Florida and beyond. In addition, the company is currently developing other hotel properties projects in the area.



To hire us or discuss new opportunities in New York City for Luxury & Boutique and Luxury hotel development, contact:



Levi Yitzchak

Executive Vice President, Acquisitions and Development

info@hospitality-investments.com

Tel. 646-651-4554

http://hospitality-investments.com