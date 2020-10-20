Hotel Logistics Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants: Crown Worldwide, DB Schenker, 3PL Links

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global Hotel Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Hotel Logistics Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Crown Worldwide, DB Schenker, Kuehne + Nagel, TIBA, UPS, UniGroup Logistics, 3PL Links, Beltmann Integrated Logistics & T??urn Key Hospitality Solutions.



The growing hotel industry worldwide and surging demand for professional hotel logistics services to be one of the primary growth factors for the hotel logistics market. The hotel industry is exponentially growing in North America with US comprising of large number of budget hotels. Growing tourism is influencing the demand for hotel logistics providers to offer high-end logistics and supply-chain solutions with value-added services. Also, these providers offer one-stop solutions that solve the issues efficiently and quickly.

The Americas is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the hotel logistics market owing to the growing hotel industry in the US. The high occupancy rates, average daily rates, and revenue available per room determine the US being the highest contributor to the hotel logistics market. High occupancy rates determine that the hotel amenities are being utilized by the customers.

In 2018, the global Hotel Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.



This report focuses on the global Hotel Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hotel Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.



Market Overview of Global Hotel Logistics

If you are involved in the Global Hotel Logistics industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Applications [Social Function Services, Conference Facilities, Business Centers, Swimming Pool, Childcare & Others], Product Types [, Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment (FF&E), Operating Supplies and Equipment (OS&E) & Game Supplies and Equipment (GS&E)] and major players.



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Hotel Logistics Market: Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment (FF&E), Operating Supplies and Equipment (OS&E) & Game Supplies and Equipment (GS&E)



Key Applications/end-users of Global Hotel LogisticsMarket: Social Function Services, Conference Facilities, Business Centers, Swimming Pool, Childcare & Others



Top Players in the Market are: Crown Worldwide, DB Schenker, Kuehne + Nagel, TIBA, UPS, UniGroup Logistics, 3PL Links, Beltmann Integrated Logistics & T??urn Key Hospitality Solutions



Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America



Key questions answered

- What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Hotel Logistics Market Growth & Sizing?

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Hotel Logistics market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Hotel Logistics market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Hotel Logistics market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



