Hotel Management Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking by 360Quadrants

Hotel Management Software is the combination of solutions that enables the hotel administration in keeping operations streamlined. The software ensures that all operations in the hotel are performing well and if there is any issue with any of the operations, it automatically makes necessary adjustments. The best hotel management software keeps the hotel business running efficiently and also boosts hotel revenue. The major features of the best hotel management software include intuitive interface, hotel channel manager, bookings, cloud-based solution, online travel agencies, integrations, guest experience management, hotel revenue optimization, reporting, and maintenance management.



360Quadrants selected the top vendors offering the hotel management software in the hotel management market. These vendors were accurately analyzed based on their products and business strategies. This study will help buyers choose the most appropriate hotel management software as per their business requirements. 360Quadrants performs SWOT analysis by helping software vendors learn in detail about the latest opportunities in the market and scope to improve.



The global hotel management software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% at USD 18.11 billion by 2021. The market is driven by various factors comprising increase in demand for real-time guest experience management, generating higher revenue, low operation cost, and increase in the implementation of IoT devices.



Hotel Management Software Companies Quadrant Placement



360Quadrants has evaluated 38 software vendors that offer hotel management software, of which, the top 15 were positioned on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Curate Proposals, CaterTrax, Total Party Planner, Caterease, and Oracle Hospitality have been identified as Visionary Leaders in the hotel management software space.



Bellboy, Cloudbeds, HOL PMS, and Millenia have been recognized as the Innovators in the hotel management software space.



Maestro PMS, Wish, and Rhapsody have been positioned as the Emerging Companies in the hotel management software space.



Hotello PMS, Quore, and RepUp Marketing Cloud have been identified as the Dynamic Differentiators in the hotel management software space.



360Quadrants Evaluation Approach



360Quadrants shortlisted and evaluated the top hotel management software companies. These vendors were evaluated based on more than 70 parameters that were selected from product and business strategy evaluation and the data collected from buyers and industry experts. Some of the parameters include Point of Sale (POS), Client management, and GDS/OTA integration.



Point of Sale (POS) – The POS system in the hotel management software is linked with the hotel property management system so that all the transactions and important information is collected in the central location.



Client Management- The hotel management software has the client management feature which enables hotels in enhancing the client stay in the hotel and retains them. It tracks all the client information and maintains the guest historical data so that they are rewarded if they return.



GDS/OTA Integration- Integration of online travel agencies is one of the best features offered by the Hotel Management Software. It keeps all the bookings structured. This is very helpful for hotels and lets them monitor the bookings effectively.



All such parameters were assigned weightages, which were used by analysts for rating the selected vendors in the hotel management software space. Post these ratings, the vendors were placed on the 360Quadrant.



