The Indian hospitality industry, spearheaded by the hotel market, has emerged as one of the primary sectors which are driving the economic growth of the country. In India, hotels are classified based on location (city hotels, airport motels, resorts, etc.), level of service (upscale, mid-market, and economy), and themes (boutique hotels, heritage hotels, etc.).



Market Overview of Hotel

The hotel industry in India is expected to reach a value of INR 1,210.87 Bn by the end of 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~13% during the 2018-2023 period, owing to the high arrival rate of foreign tourists and business delegates. In 2018, the major hotel brands operating in India were Marriott International, The Indian Hotels Company Limited (including brand Ginger), Radisson Hotel Group, ITC Hotels, Accor Hotels, Hyatt Hotels, Sarovar Hotels, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Lemon Tree Hotels, and Oberoi Hotels & Resorts. The occupancy rate (percentage of days for which rooms are booked in a given period) of the major hotels in India increased at a rate of ~65% between FY 2017 and FY 2018, due to increased demand from business and leisure travelers, and a slowdown in the addition of new hotel rooms across the country.



Market segment insights:

Kerala is anticipated to be the leading provider of hospitality services in the country, with a total of 440 approved hotels. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu are the other states that make up the list of top five states with regard to hospitality services.

In terms of revenue sources for hotels, rooms have so far had the largest share. In FY 2017, on an average, ~53.6% of the total revenue of Indian hotels came from rooms, followed by food and beverages, and banquet services. Demand for hotel rooms is high across the country, owing to increased business-related and leisure travel.



Market trends:

o Hotel owners are adopting the latest marketing practices through social media, which prove to be effective in generating exposure and higher volume of bookings.

o Hotel booking apps are being used increasingly by consumers since they are easy to handle and provide users with the most suitable options based on their requirements.



