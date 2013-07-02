Hotel Mittelburg Offers Luxury Accommodations and Spa Services

Mittelburg, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Hotel Mittelburg provides guests the ultimate wellness hotel experience and vacation getaway. The panoramic views of green pastures, forests and alpine mountains are unlike any other vistas in the world.



Accommodations are a dream. Guests can choose from single rooms, double rooms or suites all with high-grade amenities and features. From TV and Internet access to balcony views and cozy bath robes, every effort is made to put guests at ease and make them feel important. Package deals allow visitors to experience spa services and enjoy everything the surrounding area has to offer.



Hotel Mittelburg is ideal for golf excursions, business conferences, family vacations and intimate getaways. For golfers, discounted green fees are available through hotel stays. Popular local activities include guided mountain hiking tours, Nordic walking, guided snow walks and alpine skiing. In the immediate vicinity, there are famous castles in Füssen and Hohenschwangau.



Spa amenities and delicious cuisine are highlights of hotel stays. Hotel Mittelburg has a four star superior rating and is considered among the top 40 wellness hotels in Germany. Onsite facilities include a Kelo log cabin sauna, aroma steam sauna/ice grotto and fitness studio. There is also a vitamin-bar, Aqua-Fit water gymnastics and a Kneipp-Rotunda. Hotel Allgäu vacations are unique and re-energizing.



For additional information on Hotel Mittelburg in the Allgau, please visit http://www.hotel-mittelburg-allgaeu.de. Break away from the daily grind, and book a vacation at a wellness hotel with a superior service rating and indulgence program. Call +49 / (0)83 66 / 18-0 to learn more about scheduling a reservation.



