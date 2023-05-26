Hotel Operating System Market Next Big Thing : Digital Arbitrage, Guesty, Oracle, NewBook

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Hotel Operating System Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Hotel Operating System market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Oracle Corporation (United States), Digital Arbitrage Inc. (Cloudbeds) (United States), Guesty (Israel), World Web Technologies Inc. (WebRezPro) (Canada), Frontdesk Anywhere Inc. (United States), NewBook Pty Ltd (Australia), FCS CosmoPMS (Singapore), Northwind Software Corporation (Maestro PMS) (Canada), Shiji Group (China), MSI CloudPM (United States)



Scope of the Report of Hotel Operating System

The hotel operating system is used to manage the day to day operations involved in the hospitality industry. This system is used to manage rooms to engaging with guests in restaurants, hotels, lodges suites resorts, etc. features like hostel administration management, POS inventory, payroll, internet booking software, and interfaces contribute to the hostel operating system. The hotel operating system consists of multiple scalable modules that work together to achieve the desired objectives of the hotel industry.



On 12th February 2020, Shiji Group announced that its brand MyCheck launched a new PayBy Solution, which is hospitality's first guest payment request solution. It is a seamless solution for requesting payments from guests in a digital, secure and user-friendly way. Commonly used for call centers and third-party payments, PayBy allows for hotels to deliver payment requests directly to a guests mobile device, fully branded, and supporting their preferred payment methods.



The Global Hotel Operating System Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Large Size Hotel, Small-Medium Size Hotel), Platform (Desktop, Tablet, Laptop, Smartphone), Modules (Hotel Administration, Hotel Housekeeping, Hotel Reservation, Deposits, Hotel POS, Reporting), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-Premise, Mobile-based)



Market Opportunities:

- Surging Spending on Hospitality Management

- Technological Advancements in Hotel Operating System



Market Drivers:

- Rising Number of Hotels Around the Globe

- Increasing Global Tourism Activities in Developed Countries



Market Trend:

- Introduction of Voice-activated Virtual Assistants and Chatbots in Hotel Operating System



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



