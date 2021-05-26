Hotel Operating System Market to Witness Massive Growth by Digital Arbitrage, Guesty, NewBook

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2021 -- The latest study released on the Global Hotel Operating System Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Hotel Operating System market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Oracle Corporation (United States),Digital Arbitrage Inc. (Cloudbeds) (United States),Guesty (Israel),World Web Technologies Inc. (WebRezPro) (Canada),Frontdesk Anywhere Inc. (United States),NewBook Pty Ltd (Australia),FCS CosmoPMS (Singapore),Northwind Software Corporation (Maestro PMS) (Canada),Shiji Group (China),MSI CloudPM (United States)



Definition:

The hotel operating system is used to manage the day to day operations involved in the hospitality industry. This system is used to manage rooms to engaging with guests in restaurants, hotels, lodges suites resorts, etc. features like hostel administration management, POS inventory, payroll, internet booking software, and interfaces contribute to the hostel operating system. The hotel operating system consists of multiple scalable modules that work together to achieve the desired objectives of the hotel industry.



Market Trends:

- Introduction of Voice-activated Virtual Assistants and Chatbots in Hotel Operating System



Market Drivers:

- Rising Number of Hotels Around the Globe

- Increasing Global Tourism Activities in Developed Countries



Market Opportunities:

- Surging Spending on Hospitality Management

- Technological Advancements in Hotel Operating System



The Global Hotel Operating System Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Large Size Hotel, Small-Medium Size Hotel), Platform (Desktop, Tablet, Laptop, Smartphone), Modules (Hotel Administration, Hotel Housekeeping, Hotel Reservation, Deposits, Hotel POS, Reporting), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-Premise, Mobile-based)



Global Hotel Operating System market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



