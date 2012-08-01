Hotel Renovations Company Announces Offering of Liquidation and Recycling Services

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Matrix Renovations, a leading hotel renovations company in Miami, Florida, recently announced the offering of recycling and liquidation services for hotels and hospitality establishments. The company offers a litany of renovation services including site work, specialty renovations, FF&E services, TV installation and has now added liquidation and recycling to its repertoire.



According to their website, MatrixRenovations.com, “We know how important it is to maintain our environmental standards and responsibly handle the recycling of certain goods as well as liquidating certain items. Matrix Renovations takes care of all of these areas so that you may focus on what is important….”. Additionally, “….With our national network of liquidators and recycling facilities, we can assure that your projects continue to move forward on time and in an environmentally responsible manner. Please contact us with any questions you may have about liquidation and recycling by clicking on the link below”.



The hospitality renovations company offers its services at a time when more and more hotels are becoming environmentally conscious. This trend has been continuously growing and gaining popularity with hotel businesses as they discover the savings that comes from recycling televisions, furniture, fixtures, carpeting, and more. Matrix Renovations offers recycling, liquidation and special projects like armoire conversions, remodeling and more according to their website.



Matrix renovations has been in the hotel renovations business for years and has experience in renovating hotels, bars, restaurants and other hospitality locations. They have a unique business model of taking on projects and building a team of specialists on a project-by-project basis. This results in quick, efficient and top quality results for projects across the country.