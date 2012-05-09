Hotel Renovations Company Comments on Addison's Crowne Plaza Hotel

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- Matrix Renovations, a hotel renovations company based in Miami Beach, Florida, recently commented on the interior and exterior design of the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Addison, Texas. The Miami Beach hospitality renovations company alluded to the fact that the Crowne Plaza is probably the leading hotel in Addison, Texas and that its rooms, amenities and overall aesthetic are what makes it so desirable to those visiting Addison. They also suggested that the leading hotel could benefit a lot from renovation, installation and liquidation from a professional renovations company.



Matrix Renovations provides renovation, installation and liquidation services like lobby renovations, television installations, mattress replacements, spa installations and much more. According to their website,



“Matrix Renovations is a full service hotel renovation company. We provide the project managers to ensure the work is done properly and according to your time line with minimal guest interruptions, and revenue loss. We have experienced experts in all trades and we conduct business at a national level”.



The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Addison has numerous hotel rooms as well as 32,000 square feet of event space. The rooms include free newspaper delivery, cable and satellite services, CD player, color TV, workspace, high-speed internet access, fantastic beds and spacious bathrooms. Amenities include a business center, health and fitness center, spa facilities, outdoor pool, housekeeping, concierge services and more. The event facilities include 6 meeting rooms totaling 32,000 square feet of spaces, exhibit space and more.

According to their website,



“Conveniently positioned in a secure, upscale area just north of Dallas and within five minutes of all major highways, the Crowne Plaza® Hotel North Dallas - Addison near the Galleria welcomes guests with award-winning service and accommodations”.