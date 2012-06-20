Hotel Renovations Company Comments on Loews Acquisition and Rebranding of Renaissance Hotel & Spa

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Loews Hotels & Resorts recently announced an acquisition completion of the famous Renaissance Hotel & Spa in Hollywood California. Terms for the deal were not disclosed but Loews did announce the famous hotels new name – “Loews Hollywood Hotel”. In addition to the acquisition, Loews has announced its intention to renovate the hotel with a $26 million dollar project set to be completed by summer of 2013. Matrix Renovations, a hospitality renovations company based in Miami Beach, Florida, commented on the acquisition, rebranding and renovations to be performed on the new Loews Hollywood Hotel stating their approval and making friendly suggestions on their next moves.



Matrix Renovations gave its full support to the acquisition; a quality company like Loews taking over a famous hotel/resort can only improve the hospitality industry. Lowes renovation initiative with their newly dubbed Lowes Hollywood Hotel is a good sign of things to come. With a $26 million dollar renovations budget, the new hotel has a chance to shine in its incredible Hollywood location. Matrix and other hospitality renovations companies are keeping a close eye on this project as it has the opportunity of sparking additional renovations in the area.



Friendly suggestions offered by Matrix came in the form of implementing strategies to bring them closer to the Hollywood community and make sure all bases are covered in their renovation efforts. Lowes will obviously want to limit the distraction renovations can cause on guests throughout the year-long period for which they will be taking place. It would be best for Lowes to make sure they are covering every detail from upgrading fixtures, furniture and equipment to lobby renovation and amenity upgrades. A slight suggestion from Matrix was to engage the local community, who may have attachments to the old Renaissance Hotel & Resort so they equally welcome the rebranded hotel and resort.