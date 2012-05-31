Hotel Renovations Company Expanding and Hiring in Multiple U.S. States

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- Matrix Renovations, a hotel renovations company based in Miami Beach, FL, recently experienced exponential growth due to an increase demand from hotels undergoing renovations. They are currently working on a lobby renovation project in Illinois and mock room project in Oregon. They also have forecast projects in Florida, Pennsylvania, Washington, Wisconsin and California.



Matrix Renovations also announced that they will be hiring up to five Project Managers within the next year to meet the growing demand for their renovations and installation projects in several states. They are seeking experienced Project Managers who have a solid portfolio. In addition to Project Managers, Matrix Renovations is seeking furniture liquidators across the country.



Matrix Renovations provides services ranging from FF&E installation, lobby renovations, furniture liquidation, custom millwork, in-door fountains and more. Liquidation and recycling are some of the company’s concerned focuses. “We know how important it is to maintain environmental standards and Green efforts to be eco-friendly. We take care of all of these areas so the hotel may focus on their operations.”



Matrix Renovations was in the news recently for launching a multimedia marketing channel on YouTube to display their work on video. The channel has received a lot of traffic from the audience in the industry. This is an innovative way to show the quality of their work and expand their customer base. The company has quickly become one of the leading names in the hotel renovations industry.