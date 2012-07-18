Hotel Renovations Company Offering Free Estimate and Project Collaboration Planning

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Matrix Renovations, a hospitality renovations company based in Miami Beach, recently announced the offering of free estimate and project planning collaboration for potential clients and colleagues. The company placed this announcement on the home page of their website stating, “Call Now For a Free Estimate and Free Project Planning Collaboration”. The free services are being offered as a way for clients and colleagues to acquire experience working with Matrix Renovations and viewing first hand their high level of professionalism and quality work, according to the company.



Matrix is a full service hotel renovations company with years of renovations experience and a skilled team of specialists capable of working on any project in the United States. Along with a skilled staff on-call, Matrix Renovations also has connections with specialists across the country that have various valuable skillsets that help with window treatments, custom millwork, liquidations, recycling, and more. Matrix Renovations has led projects across the country for hotels big and small, but also collaborates with other renovations companies to assist in big projects.



According to their website, “At MATRIX RENOVATIONS we specialize in hotel and restaurant remodeling and hospitality renovations. We have worked on major hotel brands all over the continental United States and our experience, professionalism, and safety is second to none”. Additionally, “We will be there at every stage from concept to completion and will take care of scheduling, weekly updates, shipping, receiving, permitting, value engineering and all aspects it takes to insure a smooth renovation with as little disruption to guests, patrons, and daily business”. The company plans to extend their free estimate and project planning collaboration throughout 2012.