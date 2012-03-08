Hotel Renovations Company Supports Recent AAHOA Initiatives

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2012 -- Matrix Renovations, a hotel renovations company, announces its support for recent Asian American Hotel Owners Association’s (AAHOA) initiatives including the launching of free webinars, a new TV channel and ambitious legislative priorities. As a hotel renovations company, Matrix Renovations deals with many different hotels, owners and associations and has announced its approval for AAHOA and its initiatives.



The free webinar is on compliance with the new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) legislation passed for which hotel owners must comply. Matrix Renovations believes the AAHOA acted “Admirably and responsibly” by providing free webinars on making AAHOA hotels compliant for the new ADA regulations. Matrix Renovations is also aware of these regulations and implements instillation and renovations compliant with the recent acts.



A new educational TV channel has been launched by the AAHOA on the popular video media hub YouTube. The YouTube Channel features dozens of videos with AAHOA discussions, speakers and a host, shows and guest speakers. Matrix Renovations commented on the need for this type of multimedia outreach among hotel owner associations by stating, “The AAHOA really knows how to unify its message of intelligent and responsible ownership using the best possibly multimedia platforms available”.



All large ownership associations have legislative priorities. As business owners both small and large, the AAHOA supports a variety of legislative efforts while opposing those that make it more difficult for small, mid-sized and large businesses to operate. Their main priorities according to their AAHOA Congressional Day pamphlet are: supporting increased access to credit for small business, supporting “common sense” regulatory reform, and supporting pro-growth tax reform. They are opposing a proposed tax on Online Travel Companies which fuel the small business hotel industry. Matrix Renovations has announced its support of these measures as well.



The AAHOA is a very large and highly organized association of minority business owners. Matrix Renovations, being located in the diverse culture of South Florida, understands the challenges faced by minority business owners and those who are growing their hotel business in a post-recession America. The recent initiatives by the AAHOA are positive steps for the hotel market and minority-owned businesses in America according to Matrix Renovations.



