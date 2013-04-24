Hotel Review Solutions Provides the Best and Lowest Priced Hotel Accommodation to Its Clients Globally

Johor, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- With breathtaking natural landscapes Fraser’s Hill presents tourist with a unique getaway experience. The lush green jungles are renowned for large number of animals and plants provide entertainment to the people who come to explore and discover more about the mother earth, such safaris are arranged by many hotels of the Fraser’s Hill. It is not a secret that Malaysia is a tourist paradise and Fraser’s Hill is a naturalist's paradise, with over 270 species of local and migratory birds flocking together here. People who enjoy bird watching will be able to spot some of the rare species in their natural habitat. Bishop trails is one of the activities which has proved to be a popular attraction for all wildlife enthusiasts with excellent rainforest scenery and high chances of spotting wildlife and capturing such moments through pictures.



Allan’s water is a prominent tourist attraction with its impeccable aura and its relaxing and peaceful atmosphere, where they can enjoy a serene boat ride or try their luck at fishing. The mist covered, encompassed by a giant hill Fraser has a magical ambiance that will surely amaze any traveler. There is also something for people who enjoy architecture, the town depicts impressive colonial architecture. Many colonial era homes have been transformed into the hotels offering accommodation at cost effective rates for the tourist. The popular accommodations include The Smokehouse with its English countryside like charms, The Shahzan Inn Frasers Hill a 3 star lodge, the 5-star accommodations of the Puncak Inn Frasers Hill resort, Puncak Inn Apartment and Puncak Inn Bungalows and the Frasers Silver Park Resort with its marvelous views and luxurious rooms.



The Fraser’s Hill Food Court, where numerous food stalls serve a wide variety of different types of dishes to the foodies, where they take in the beauty of the food garden situated on the popular pine tree road while enjoying the food. To make their trip even more memorable, after activities other than bird watching and nature walks, people can also indulge in outdoor picnic at the The Jeriau Waterfalls about 5km from the town center, Royal Fraser’s Hill Golf Club’s first class golf course built on a former tin mine, Horseback Riding to enjoy the crisp refreshing air at the paddock at Fraser’s Hill and practice their aim with Archery near to the horse paddock. There is surely something for everyone at Fraser’s Hill.



