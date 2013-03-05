Hotel Schwangau - the Best Place to Spend the Vacation

Bavaria, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Although Germany is traditionally known as the "The Land of Thinkers and Poets", the nations stunning landmarks as well as thriving cities provide a much more solid way to relate with its citizens, its past as well as its future. Therefore rather than learning the works of Goethe and the ideas of Kant during the vacation in this wondrous and vast country, take in some of the beautiful sights and landmarks as well as dine where the people do.



Of course, all the attractions and sights cannot be covered in here, therefore make certain to check Germany's hotels caretaker upon the arrival and let one of local professionals aid to enjoy trip of a lifetime. For a while, some should do things which must be on every visitor's list including the Neuschwanstein Castle.



One of the interesting facts regarding Germany is that it is place to over 150 castles. These historical castles utilized to be the place of noble families while others have been transformed into restaurants and hotels, and unluckily the rest are dissolving gradually into a condition of oblivion.



The castles in this country served as one of the major tourist attraction. Aside from being the place of noble families, these beautiful castles were developed to guard the state against enemies. As a matter of fact, many war weapons were developed and kept inside these castles.



Neuschwanstein Castle is the most renowned place in Germany situated just above the village in the western part of Bavaria. This is considered the main tourists destination in the country. This castle is exceptional for it was neither made for defense.



Hotel Schwangau is also prepared with up-to-the-minute facilities such as toilets with flush, heating system, as well as hot or cold running water. It is thought to be the motivation for castles in the Sleeping Beauty in Disneyland's Park and Hong Kong Disneyland.



Spending vacation here is one of its kind, the place offer comfort and peace mind out of busy and polluting life in the city. There are many things to do during spending your vacation at this beautiful place. Skiing and winter walking all over the place is one of the most exciting one can do during the vacation in Neuschwanstein.



For more information about this place, and for advanced reservation for Hotel Schwangau please free to visit their website or call their customer hotline number.



Company: Hotel Villa Ludwig Schwangau Hohenschwangau

Owner: Annette Schnauer-Wacker

Address: Alpseestr. 8

City: Hohenschwangau

State: Bavaria (Germany)

Zip code: 87645

Phone: +49 (0) 8362 - 92 99 20

Fax: +49 (0) 8362 - 92 99 20

Url: http://www.suitehotel-neuschwanstein.de/