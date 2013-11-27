Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Hotel Shilla Co., Ltd. (8770) - Company Capsule market report to its offering

WMI's 'Hotel Shilla Co., Ltd. (8770) - Company Capsule' is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about 'Hotel Shilla Co., Ltd.'.



WMI's 'Hotel Shilla Co., Ltd. (8770) - Company Capsule' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Identifies crucial company information about 'Hotel Shilla Co., Ltd.' along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



Reasons to Buy

Enhance your understanding of 'Hotel Shilla Co., Ltd.'.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the companys financial health.



Key Highlights

Hotel Shilla Co., Ltd. (Hotel Shilla) is a hospitality service provider, based in South Korea. The company operates through three business divisions, such as hotel business, duty free business, and lifestyle and leisure business. Its hotel business operates two hotels: The Shilla Seoul and The Shilla Jeju, which offer reservations, accommodations, dining service, spa services, corporate meetings and weddings. Hotel Shilla's duty free business provides 500 famous luxury brands in boutique items, fashion, jewelries, cosmetics, watches and others. The company's lifestyle and leisure business develops, manages and operates The Shilla, a cafe that offers food and beverage outside the hotel; and Vantt, a fitness club. It has operations throughout South Korea. Hotel Shilla is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.



Companies Mentioned



Hotel Shilla Co., Ltd.



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