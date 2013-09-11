Hotel Terra Announces LEED Certification

Jackson Hole, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Hotels are notorious for wasting electricity and contributing to local pollution, because so many of the guests at the hotel do not care about the local environment and take a vacation from environmentalism when they go on a personal vacation. To combat this issue, Hotelterrajacksonhole has take a more proactive stance and they are proud to announce that they have now gained LEED certification from the Untied States Green Building Council.



LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, certification is given out only to a handful of buildings that meet government standards for green energy. It is a huge honor that recognizes a building’s commitment to energy, waste and water conservation. Hotelterrajacksonhole gained their certification with the wholesale approach to environmentally conscious behavior.



There are several things that set the green energy plan at Hotelterrajacksonhole apart from other programs. The first is the energy offset for electric and natural gas power. At Hotelterrajacksonhole they purchase clean and renewable energy to offset any dirty energy they might use. The hotel also uses an innovative heating and cooling management system which allows the hotel to have greater control over the temperature of the rooms, especially when rooms are not occupied. This leads to less wasted energy and reduced energy consumption. The green initiative does not stop with just energy, and Hotelterrajacksonhole has been able to reduce their water consumption by up to 34% because of low flow toilets and native landscaping that requires no irrigation.



To see all of the green initiatives that have made Hotelterrajacksonhole LEED certified go to http://www.hotelterrajacksonhole.com and click on the Eco Hotel link. Because of their commitment to green energy and waste reduction, Hotelterrajacksonhole stands as one of the most eco-friendly hotels in the Untied States and they are a destination of choice for the environmentally conscious.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.hotelterrajacksonhole.com or call (800) 631-6281.