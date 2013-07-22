Carnago, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- App developer Ropulos has announced the release of a hotel discounts app called Cheap Hotels, an app that finds hotel discounts of up to 80% in over 200 countries. The app is available right now for Android phones from the Google Play store. While many travel discount websites have their own apps which offer hotel discounts, prices differ for the same hotels across the spectrum of sites, and even those websites which have their own apps for the Android only deliver information on their own discounts. Cheap Hotels aggregates hotel discounts across 13 travel discount websites and makes available the widest selection of discounts, finding the lowest prices and best deals in hotel discounts for their users.



Cheap Hotels is 100% free to users. Ropulos wants everyone who is looking for hotel discounts to know that they stand behind their commitment to find the lowest possible price for hotels around the world. They offer a guarantee that their Cheap Hotels app will find its users the biggest hotel discounts available anywhere. If a user finds a hotel room with a lower posted online rate after they have booked through the Cheap Hotels app, Ropulus will refund the difference.



Hotel discounts change frequently with the season and room availability. Travelers who want to create for themselves an exciting travel agenda covering a wide swath of the world will benefit from an app that compiles the best discounts from many sources on a wide variety of locations. Businesses which need to stretch their travel budget and have far-flung development interests need the ability to quickly hone in on the best hotel prices where they need to be, when they need to be there.



Ropulos has created an app meant for the entire world. The app accesses hotel discounts from over two million hotels with a total room availability exceeding 100 million. Over 120,000 destinations all over the world are available. Rates and room information can be given in 120 currencies and 26 languages.



Cheap Hotels is available by going to Google Play at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wCHEAPHOTELS80PERCENTOFF



About Ropulus

Located in Italy, Ropulus is an app developer which has created and marketed numerous Android apps related to travel and insurance discounting, employment search and music entertainment.



CONTACT

Elvis Romero

Tangenziale Est

20121 Milano

ropulos@inwind.it