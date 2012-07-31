Hotels Comparison Site Launches to Allow Travelers to Quickly Find the Best Hotel Prices Available

Vienna, Austria -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- Hotels comparison site Hotels-Comparison.net launches to help travelers save time and money on their next trip or holiday. Featuring new free worldwide hotels price comparison software, the site allows people to quickly find the best and most affordable available hotel prices. The site also includes an insightful blog with travel related news and tips for travelers.



Whether a traveler is looking to plan a trip to a destination in the UK, would like to travel to Australia or wants to research Vienna hotels comparison, they can utilize the site’s new hotels price comparison to locate the optimal hotel for their needs.



Site visitors can simply enter their desired travel destination, dates and required number of rooms and within seconds, Hotels-Comparison.net compares more than 35 worldwide hotel booking sites. Travelers can then sort through the search results by either hotel price or popularity. The site also displays ratings and traveler reviews for each hotel to help people determine if a property is right for them.



Once a person has selected a hotel, the site puts them in direct contact with the hotel comparison site they choose to complete the transaction. There are no hidden commission fees and all of the company’s registered hotel booking sites accept secure online payments.



With all of the available hotel booking sites currently in existence, the creators of Hotels-Comparison.net recognized the need to simplify the process and wanted to give people the ability to search all of them at one time.



According to the site, “After a few steps of research, designing, marketing and programming, we have finally released our new website Hotels-Comparison.net. Now you are able to find the best available hotel prices worldwide, free, fast and secure.”



The site also features flight price comparison software that works similarly to the way in which the hotels price comparison does. People can choose their departure city, their destination city, their travel dates and whether or not they are interested in a one-way or return flight. Within seconds, Hotels-Comparison.net searches numerous flight booking sites and displays the available flight times by price.



In addition to allowing people to compare hotel prices and flight prices, the site offers a hotels comparison travel blog that provides visitors with a wide range of travel tips, sure to help them throughout the booking process.



To make the travel search even more simple and accessible, Hotels-Comparison.net also offers a mobile website, as well as a hotel comparison Android app.



In the near future, the site has plans to add a price comparison for car rentals.



For more information, visit http://www.Hotels-Comparison.net



About Hotels-Comparison.net

Founded in 2011, Hotels Comparison recently launched Hotels-Comparison.net to enhance their product portfolio. The site is a free worldwide hotels price comparison service offering surfers and travelers the best available hotels prices. The site also features a flight price comparison, a travel related news blog and has plans to add a car rental price comparison in the near future.