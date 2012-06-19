Hotels-Comparison.net Helps People Schedule Their Summer Holiday and Save Money on It

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- Hotels-comparison.net is offering people the ultimate tool to find the best deals on the market whatever the destination is in only three simple steps. Step one is the city name. Dates, guest and rooms represents the second step and the final one is go for the hotels comparison. It is as easy as it seems and the service is fast, free and friendly. The site guarantees only the best deals on the market for that moment.



The team behind Hotels Comparison official site is one that consists of business people, travelers, too aware of how complicated things can be when looking for a place to stay and trying to find a competitively priced hotel. They all came up with the idea of a fast and efficient hotel comparison site to help people save time and money. It takes seconds to complete the search and there are various choices available for those interested.



“We are proud of the results, and we are confident that we’ve found the perfect solution for a fast and efficient hotel comparison site that all our visitors and partner hotels will benefit from. One of the main advantages of our site is we don’t ask too much complicated information that’s why we simplified everything to: Date, destination and you’re done!”



The site is not passing people to booking agents, don’t ask for personal information, filing forms, email confirmation and they don’t charge people with any fees. They are confident that, with such friendly services offered, people will come back again for their next hotels comparison search. When the search is over people are linked to the hotel they chose and they can book a room immediately. The partner sites accept secure online payments and once approved people receive an email confirmation.



Whether is a cheap flight, a great deal on hotel accommodations people can make their hotels comparison for free and choose the one deal that suits them and their budget. Hotels-Comparison.net saves money and time for all those interested in low budget deals. The new site also comes along with a blog posting the latest travel news.



For more information or to make a hotel comparison, visit www.hotels-comparison.net.