Hotels Coupon Boy Adds Orbitz and Hotelclub Codes to Give Users More Choice

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Hotels are an expensive necessity for holiday makers and business travellers and over time this can amount to a significant investment which, if saved, might be better spent elsewhere for businesses or more productively for holiday makers. Hotels Coupon Boy offers a vast range of live and active discount codes so that travellers can save significant sums on their hotel expenses, lightening the load and freeing up more cash in their budget.



The site uses algorithms that scour the internet for discount offers and discovers and tests the codes it finds, before adding them to their own site so that hotel bookers can find discounts from a single source online.



The site has recently added Orbitz promo code and voucher deals to its coverage, as well as Hotelclub discount code and voucher deals, two of the biggest providers of hotel services to US customers in the world. These new deals will greatly expand the range of hotels and indeed, the magnitude of discounts available to users.



The website uses a simple interface that shows recently added and featured coupons, together with their expiry date in the form of a countdown, the particulars of the discount, and a success meter whereby users can report whether or not the code worked, making it easy to track active codes.



A spokesperson for Hotels Coupon Boy explained, “We have always provided the best coupons we can for our customers and our commitment to that quest continues. The expansion of our service to include Orbitz and Hotelclub is in response to user demand. Our loyal visitors have asked for us to turn our attention to these popular providers, as they often provide a higher quality experience than many of their competitors and the discounts make such an experience affordable. We update daily, so users are best to check in regularly for new offers.”



About Hotels Coupon Boy

Hotels Coupon Boy is the number one source for hotels, flights and travel discount coupon codes. They offer the latest promotional codes for Hotels.com, Expedia, Orbitz, Hotelclub and many other online travel agencies. They also offer discount codes for hotel chains and airlines. They have a loyal user base who check back frequently for the latest deals. For more information, please visit: http://hotelscouponboy.com/