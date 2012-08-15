Hotels-Deal.net Launches Brand New Website That Helps Travelers Find Hotel Deals Worldwide

Vienna, Austria -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- Hotels-Deal.net, a website that helps people get the best and most reasonable hotel deals worldwide, is now available for use.



The completely new website offers travelers a huge variety of available hotel deals. The recently-launched Hotels-Deal.net is totally free, secure and fast, and utilizes over 80 hotel deal booking sites.



In addition, the hotels deal finder includes a helpful blog that is regularly updated with additional hotel deals and in-depth information on the best guides and travel news.



In the future, Hotels Deal will release mobile apps that can be used on all iPhone, Android and Blackberry devices; at that time, people will be able to access an additional mobile optimized website.



“We are happy to introduce our first release of the hotels deal website http://www.Hotels-Deal.net – or let us just say your new experience for finding better worldwide vacation deals and packages,” an article on the new website said, adding that the hotel deal finder is a comparison service for top international accommodations, flights and rental cars.



“All our products, news and services are absolute free for the user with no additional extra costs. Leading free Hotels Deal service is comparing prices at your provided destination plus dates at more than 35 best known regional and international hotel bookers in less than 5 seconds….so hurry and try us out now and here.”



Rather than spending hours on the phone calling different hotels and rental car agencies, or checking out numerous hotel websites looking for information on their prices, Hotels-Deal.net does all of the work for travelers in one easy-to-use and convenient location.



Using the new website is easy; people only need to enter in the dates of travel, the number of rooms needed and the destination and the site will then compare around 2.5 millions hotels worldwide to find the best available deal. Handy category tabs located at the top of the home page make it even easier for travelers to find deals on hotels in specific parts of the world, including Europe, Asia and the United States. People may also search for a certain hotel by name, landmark or district.



About Hotels-Deal.net

Hotels-Deal.net is a freshly-created free travel related service that helps people find the best available online hotel deals worldwide. The Hotels Deal website was just released and redesigned, plus its travel blog will be regularly updated in the future. Travelers should not hesitate to also get the website’s mobile apps, which will be available soon. For more information, please visit http://www.hotels-deal.net