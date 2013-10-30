Hotels Etc. - The Best Discounts on All Travel Expenses

Loganville, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Hotels Etc. is a motivated company to bring people the best discounts and offers relating to all their travel and entertainment requirements and needs. As the name may suggest, Hotels Etc. does not only serves ones hotel booking needs, but also discounts on cruises, car rentals, recreation, entertainment, flight packages and more. The company focuses on building benefiting relationships with everyone involved in the process of generating the lowest discounts. To help consumers save money, business owners increase income, and entrepreneurs earn the money they deserve.



Hotels Etc. is always looking out for ways to get the best for their consumers, and the membership card is a new way to make the consumers happy and reward them every time they use Hotels Etc.. With the Lifetime Membership Card one is awarded with unpublished discounts and other exciting member perks. The millions of motivated members of Hotels Etc. encouraged them to make available this card.



The main benefits of the Lifetime Membership Card are as follows:-



- Access to over 2,000 individual private listings

- Discounts at over 450,000 Brick and Mortar Locations

- Over 1,000,000 Online and Offline Discounts

- Discounts in over 141 countries

- Discounts at over 18,000 Restaurants

- Discounts at over 31,000 Car Rental Locations

- Discounts on Attractions and Theme Parks

- Up to 50% off over 150,000 Hotels/Resorts

- Over 10,000 Golf Course Discounts

- Discounts at 2,000 +/- movie theaters

- Cruises, Excursions, Tours, Sporting Events, Groceries, Aquariums, Zoos, Camping, Recreation, Shopping, Dinner Shows and much more for life!



About Hotels Etc.

Hotels Etc. is a private closed loop program and hence, they are entitled to lower rates at the same time they do not keep huge commission rates in order to bring the lowest rates possible. Once one becomes a Lifetime Gold Member, he wil never have to pay renewal fees. “You are surrounded by discounts everyday as a consumer and you have to decide which discount is true and which ones are not. With Hotels Etc you do not need to guess because you are guaranteed to get the best discounts on the globe, period.” Says Shawn Pigg CEO. They always strive to improve their discount programs to get people the best in the market.



Media Contact:-

Name: Hotels Etc.

E-mail: info@hotelsetc.com

Phone Number: 678-528-7966

http://www.hotelsetc.com/