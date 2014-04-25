Recently published research from Timetric, "Hotels in Egypt to 2018: Market Databook", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the travel and tourism industry in Egypt. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for hotels. ''Hotels in Egypt to 2018: Market Databook'' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the travel and tourism industry in Egypt. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Egyptian travel and tourism value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Report Scope
- Historic and forecast data for hotels in the travel and tourism industry in Egypt for the period 2008 through to 2017
- Historic and forecast data on establishments by hotel category, rooms by hotel category, room occupancy rate by hotel category, rooms nights available by hotel category, rooms nights occupied by hotel category, revenue per available room by hotel category, revenue per occupied room by hotel category, total revenue per available room, total room revenue by hotel category & customer type, total non room revenue by hotel category & customer type, total revenue by hotel category & customer type and guests by hotel category & customer type for the period 2008 through to 2017
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Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the travel and tourism industry covering hotels in Egypt
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on establishments by hotel category, rooms by hotel category, room occupancy rate by hotel category, rooms nights available by hotel category, rooms nights occupied by hotel category, revenue per available room by hotel category, revenue per occupied room by hotel category, total revenue per available room, total room revenue by hotel category & customer type, total non room revenue by hotel category & customer type, total revenue by hotel category & customer type and guests by hotel category & customer type
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
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