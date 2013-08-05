Hotels in UK Booking Resource TotallyHotels.com Launches Brand New Website

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- TotallyHotels.com, a site devoted entirely to hotels in UK, announces the launch of its new website featuring UK hotel listings by county, city and locality. The site's easy to navigate menus allow visitors to search for hotels anywhere in the UK specifically in the location they would like to stay.



For online shoppers looking to book UK hotel rooms in England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, TotallyHotels.com's new site simplifies the searching process by breaking down the listings to region, city and county. Each hotel featured on the site includes pictures, credit cards accepted, check in and check out times, and a lengthy description of the amenities. A local map completes the profile so it is clear what is available to visitors in the surrounding areas.



"We are very excited to launch our new website, making UK hotels accessible and available to vacationers in a much easier way," says TotallyHotel.com's Gehan Raj. "From Wales to Scotland to Northern Ireland, our site highlights the best hotels and accommodations in UK. And our city guides ensure that travellers on holiday enjoy the very best the UK has to offer."



TotallyHotels.com's UK hotel city listings are indexed in alphabetical order by city name, making it simple to search for accommodations all over the UK. Visitors can also search for hotels by county if they are not sure exactly where to stay in a particular region. Derbyshire, Sussex, Perth and Kinross and Cornwall are just a few of the featured and searchable locations.



In addition, city guides highlight the key features and tourist destinations of each region and locality. Featuring bed and breakfasts and guest houses in addition to hotels, TotallyHotels.com handles thousands of bookings each month through its secure platform.



About TotallyHotels.com

TotallyHotels.com lists over 12,000 UK hotels and accommodations in the UK and has been trading for over 10 years. The site processes thousands of bookings every month with instant confirmation and secure payment. For more information, visit http://www.totallyhotels.com.