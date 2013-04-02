Hotels in UK Can Now Be Booked with UK Bed & Breakfasts and Hotel's Improved Website

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- UK Bed & Breakfasts and Hotels, a website dedicated to helping clients find accommodations for rent in the United Kingdom, recently unveiled their updated website.



With the site’s newest improvements, clients can now rent rooms in over 11,500 bed and breakfasts and hotels across the United Kingdom. In addition to providing an alphabetical index of locations with bed and breakfasts, UK Bed & Breakfasts and Hotels lists rooms in counties, villages, and main UK cities. UK Bed & Breakfasts and Hotels offers information on rooms across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.



“London, the capital of England, has a lot to offer, including theatres, museums, zoos, historical attractions, shopping, and much more,” said an article on UK Bed & Breakfasts and Hotels. “All Hotels in UK on our website can be booked online with excellent rates.”



In addition to London, UK Bed & Breakfasts and Hotels offers guides on cities such as Manchester, Birmingham, Windermere, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Strabane, Conwy, Blaenau Gwent, and Guildford on their website. Each guide gives an overview that includes information on weather and local attractions in each city. UK Bed & Breakfasts and Hotels lists information on budget and luxury hotels to accommodate all of their clients.



UK Bed & Breakfasts and Hotels uses a fully secure reservation system. The website charges no booking fees and supplies clients with instant confirmation emails. All hotels are charged per night per room.



Travelers interested in renting a hotel or Bed and Breakfast in England can contact the company through their Reservation and Customer services. The company’s phone lines are open 24 hours. Bookings and other inquiries can be made via email.



About UK Bed & Breakfasts and Hotels

UK Bed & Breakfasts and Hotels lists over 11,500 bed and breakfast and hotels in UK. Clients can choose from cheap bed and breakfasts to five-star bed and breakfast and hotels. UK Bed & Breakfasts and Hotels provides listings for bed and breakfasts in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. All hotels on UK Bed & Breakfasts and Hotel’s website can be booked online with excellent rates. For more information, please visit http://www.bedbreakfast-hotels.co.uk