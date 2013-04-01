Hotels in Vegas Double Up Show Review Feature with Ticket Buying System

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Las Vegas is a permanent carnival in full swing, with everything anyone could wish for in the world of entertainment and experience. Decadent hotels, casinos, instant marriages, and shows from some of the greatest performers in the world. Hotels In Vegas earned its reputation as being one of the best resources for individuals to find information on hotels and to ensure they booked the best deal before setting off on their adventure. Now, they have launched a section of their site dedicated to shows, and have added a click-through ticketing system that allows individuals to buy tickets immediately based on the strength of Hotels in Vegas’ reviews.



The news and reviews have already proven popular among existing users as well as attracting new users, as the ability to book tickets directly after reading takes the effort out of a process that might prevent an excitable impulse buy.



The site has already reviewed La Reve and The “O” Show, as well as Celine Dion’s concert, starting at the top with some of the best-selling shows in the region in order to allow individuals who may only have time to see one show to compare and contrast the reviews and figure out their preference.



A spokesperson for Hotels in Vegas explained, “Giving our readers the ability to book straight through for the shows we review is essentially encouraging our readers to trust us- if we review a show highly, we want individuals to go out and buy tickets for it, because we know they’ll love it. We have three shows reviews so far with plans to add more as we expand this portion of our website, so those looking to make a trip to Vegas should check back regularly to see our newest reviews.”



About Hotels In Vegas

Hotels In Vegas offers reviews of every element of the Vegas experience, from hotels where they began, recently expanding to cover shows, tours and excursions. The site also offers a blog covering the latest news and events in Vegas and information for new travelers on how to make the best of the Vegas experience, including listings of the very best hotels and how to do Vegas on a budget. For more information, please visit: http://hotel-in-vegas.net/