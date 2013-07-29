Hotels Near Heathrow Terminal 5: New Guide to Choosing the Right Hotel for You

Middlesex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Heathrow is the UK's busiest airport, the third busiest in the world and has more international travellers than any other worldwide, so it should be no surprise that there is a large number of hotels near the hub. This can mean looking for a hotel near Heathrow is bewildering, especially as it has four terminals spread out around its runways, meaning the best hotel for one terminal might not be right for those travelling to / from another terminal. Here the experts at http://www.airport-hotels-guide.co.uk offer a guide to the hotels near Heathrow Terminal 5, and also advice on how to book at the best price.



Terminal 5 is Heathrow's newest terminal and is home to its biggest airline, BA. Opened in 2008, it is the largest free-standing structure in the UK, cost £4 billion to build and took 19 years from conception to completion, including the longest public inquiry in British history. In 2011 it handled 26.3 million passengers.



In addition to over 100 shops and restaurants within the terminal, there is one airport hotel connected directly to it - the Sofitel Heathrow Terminal 5. This is a large, modern 5 star hotel with 52 suites and 605 bedrooms, conference facilities for 1300, a Spa, two restaurants, two bars and a tea salon. Rooms are available from around £135 a night.



In addition to the Sofitel, there are several hotels near to the terminal including a Hilton, Travelodge, Premier Inn and Express Holiday Inn. All are "connected" to the terminal via a regular (but not free - £4.50 per passenger each way) bus service called the Hoppa. Slightly further afield there are 40 or so other hotels close to the airport, and many these can also be accessed via the Hoppa too.



Of the hotels nearest to the terminal, the Hilton Terminal 5 is closest to the Sofitel in terms of facilities (and price). This 4 star hotel has 350 bedrooms and is a mile away. It has an executive lounge, business centre, free WiFi, a coffee shop, two bars, two restaurants, a fitness center and Spa. It is usually £20+ cheaper than the Sofitel, but some of this saving is lost for those who need to take the Hoppa to / from the terminal.



The Travelodge, Premier Inn and Express Holiday Inn are all 3 star hotels that offer convenience and excellent value for money. They are aimed at those who just want a room for the night close to the terminal.



The Premier Inn is the biggest and the closest to the Terminal at a mile away. It has a coffee shop, restaurant and bar, with room rates from around £40. The Holiday Inn Express Terminal 5 is 2 miles away, with a cocktail lounge, restaurant, fitness room and a free continental breakfast, and rooms from less than £50. The Travelodge is furthest away at over 2 miles; and has limited facilities compared to the other two, with a bar / restaurant; rooms cost from £60.



For those happy to travel further to / from their hotel there are 35 other 3 and 4 star hotels within 2 - 3 miles of Terminal 5 - many on the Both Road, Heathrows main "hotel strip". Before booking any of these customers need to ensure that they are served buy a Terminal 5 Hoppa bus, as not all are. If in doubt, check before booking.



Having looked at the options, how do customers get the best price for a hotel near Heathrow Terminal 5? Lynn from www.airport-hotels-guide.co.uk says; "Because of the sheer number of hotels there are usually deals available, often 50%+ off the standard room rate. To get the best deal the key tasks are (a) plan in advance and (b) compare options and prices."



"Planning in advance is key. Hotels typically increase their prices the nearer the booking date is to the stay date, with the rate only dropping on the day if they have spare rooms. To get the best deal customers need to start looking as soon as they they have a confirmed stay date."



"Comparing prices is just as important. We don't book a holiday or a flight without comparing prices, and it should be no different for an airport hotel. At Heathrow, where there is a such wide choice, this can offer significant savings."



"One interesting option is a 'super saver' deal. These are offers where the customer is not told the name of the hotel until they have paid. Those who can be flexible, can save even more with these deals."



"Comparing prices can be quick and easy; there are price comparison websites like http://www.airport-hotels-guide.co.uk that allow customers to do this with one click."



"So in summary, those who need a hotel near Heathrow Terminal 5 where price ?s not a priority should consider the Sofitel (still compare prices, but stay at this hotel). If price is important then try the Hilton for luxury or the three budget hotels for a room but more limited facilities. And for those looking to save even more, consider super saver deals, just make sure the hotel offers transfers to Terminal 5 (this will be stated as part of the deal information) or you could spend all of the savings getting to or from the airport."



