Hotels - New Discount Offer on Promotional Printing - Now Available from 4OVER4.COM

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- 4OVER4.COM has launched a special holiday promotional printing discount for hotels. The discounts are designed to help them save costs as they advertise and promote their services and brand. “Online Printing Authority” 4OVER4.COM provides a wide range of custom printing services including printing NYC services, personalized stickers printing, shipping labels printing, postcard printing and other business printing applications.



4OVER4.COM now provides hotels with access to affordable, high-quality printing for all their promotional printing needs. The opportunity the new 4OVER4.COM offer creates for hotels will see a reduction in their marketing and promotional printing costs. This will go a long way towards improving business outcomes for the hotels since they typically engage in a lot of promotional activity to attract new customers as well as to retain existing ones.



4OVER4.COM is a trusted provider of professional and affordable high quality custom printing services served via the Internet for speedy ordering, printing and delivery.



“At 4OVER4.COM, we provide our clients with quality and affordable printing services which match their budget, quality, quantity and deadline expectations. With our special holiday discount offer for hotels, we are providing them with access to a trusted source of low-cost high quality printing with a view to helping them lower their promotional printing costs," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



To learn more about the 4OVER4.COM custom printing offer for department stores or for general inquiries, please email support@4over4.com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.