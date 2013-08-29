Hotels Under the Hammer - Slice of Hospitality History Set to Go on Sale in London

Bath, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Leading auction firm Pro Auction has announced that the entire contents of one of London’s most iconic luxury hotels - The Hempel Hotel - will be sold off this September.



The 5-star luxury hotel next to Hyde Park has ceased trading due to redevelopment and with it will go a genuine slice of London hotel history. Located in Craven Hill Gardens, a beautiful garden square that boasts many fine examples of Victorian architecture, the Hempel Hotel was recently voted one of the Top 10 London Luxury Boutique Hotels.



The hotel was designed by legendary designer Anouska Hempel and each room was a masterpiece of minimalist art. The Hempel was a favourite of celebrities such as Victoria Beckham, whilst Michael Jackson famously booked the entire hotel during a stay in the capital in 2006.



The forthcoming sale will take place on September 12th at the hotel premises - 31-35 Craven Hill Gardens, London, W2 3EA - via two rostrums, commencing at 10:00am. Online bidding is possible through the auctioneer’s website at www.proauction.com and viewing will take place from 8.30am-6.30pm on September 10th/11th.



The hotel’s entire stock of furniture, fixtures and fittings will be going under the hammer, creating a unique opportunity for private and hospitality industry buyers alike to acquire high-quality items that once adorned this luxurious residence. These include designer furniture, dining chairs and tables, bar fittings and a huge range of beautiful crockery and cutlery. As befits the hotel’s status as a destination for art lovers, there will also be a selection of designer art pieces available, including a sculpture of an elephant named Bobby!



The sale is in capable hands as Pro Auction is renowned as a specialist seller of luxury hotel furniture and high-end hospitality and catering equipment. Recent sales dealt with by the company have included 5-star London establishments The Howard and Dolphin Square hotels.



“It is not often we get to deal with such a well known property as The Hempel Hotel, so we are very excited about this sale,” comments Mark Flynn, Director of Sales at Pro Auction. “It offers the chance to purchase high-quality products that represent a real slice of London hotel history and this will attract a variety of buyers and scales of purchase, thanks to the combination of classic 5-star quality and cutting edge design.



Unsurprisingly we are already dealing with a huge amount of interest, both from the UK and abroad, and are preparing ourselves for a packed house on sale day!”



Further details and catalogues can be obtained by contacting Pro Auction on +44 (0)1761 414000.



Pro Auction

Unit 5 Midsomer Enterprise Park

Radstoack Road

Bath

United Kingdom

BA3 2BB

Phone: +441761414000

Email: mark@proauction.ltd.uk