HotelsInJersey.org Launch Introduces Hassle-Free Hotel Booking in Jersey

Long sought out for its peace and tranquility, not to mention its beautiful scenery that stretches from the coast to coast, Jersey – the largest of the Channel Islands – is a popular tourist destination with visitors from across the globe, and a preferred choice for families vacationing together.



Located in the English Channel off the coast of Normandy, the island boasts a little bit of England and a little bit of France. Visitors can expect to find touches of history, entertainment and serenity, as well as fine cuisine. Those looking for something a little more exciting won’t be disappointed either.



HotelsInJersey.org makes all of this that much easier to reach. The website offers a comprehensive search engine designed to find the best Jersey hotels, including those suited to the needs of any visitors to the region. The site sifts through multiple travel sites to secure the best Jersey hotel deals with minimal fuss. Travelers need simply enter the dates of their trip and the number of people in their party and then pick the hotel that best meets their requirements.



The site also features detailed reviews and tailored suggestions to make things even smoother, allowing those with no previous knowledge of the island to search for hotels in Jersey like a pro.



“While the internet age has meant we’re all able to find just about anything we so desire, when it comes to booking a vacation, there’s still a lot of uncertainty,” a spokesperson for the newly-launched website explained.



“With so many sites to choose from it’s hard to know if you’re really getting the best offer or if you’re making a big mistake booking a specific hotel. Before you know it, you’re so stressed out with worry that even your vacation won’t be enough to bring your blood pressure down.



“We got to thinking; Jersey is a beautiful, calm and tranquil place to visit so why should booking a Jersey hotel be any different?



“HotelsInJersey.org has been carefully crafted to offer users the best choice of hotels and B&Bs at the best prices. We compare more than 100 establishments in the region and search for the very best prices, meaning our customers can sit back and relax peacefully in the knowledge that they’re getting the best Jersey hotel deals available.”



