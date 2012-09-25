HotelsinWaterTownny Releases Guide to Picking the Best Hotels

Watertown, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- HotelsinWaterTownny has released an online guide to picking the best hotels on the basis of information made available by the hotels.



The Website, as informed by the founders is aimed at tourists and professional staying for short periods as well as people planning to stay over longer periods of time by giving information suited to their individual needs. The guide features comprehensive information on some often overlooked but essential services provided in hotels in Watertown NY.



Talking about the released online guide Mr. Renold Smith, the spokesperson of the company said "As a travel portal, we are keen to provide the best tips in finding the best hotels based on value, service, amenities, location, and convenience. There are many variables to consider when selecting a hotel. The number one criterion is price, but there are many other facets one must consider before making their reservations. Watertown NY Hotels are widely available; our guide helps the customer narrow down their choices and find the best accommodations for their needs. The guide essentially summarizes the findings and our research into the same from a consumer perspective.“ He also added "We recommend hotels like The Inn at 81 on the basis of this guide."



The results of a local survey conducted for the guide found most hotels Watertown NY provide discounts to their returning customers and the customer should enquire about the returning discounts before booking their rooms. The guide also recommends looking for price, location, internet, food provided and also other necessary facilities like safety and heating."



The guide discusses information to check before making payment."When looking for hotels near Fort Drum NY there are more than a few things you should be looking for before slapping down your credit card or cash to reserve your room. There are several different types of accommodations you can find each one having its own style, amenities, and positives and negatives associated with them", recommends the guide.



HotelsinWaterTownny, based out of New York is the parent company of http://HotelsinWaterTownny.org - a hotel and review portal exclusively focussed on hotels in Watertown, New York.



