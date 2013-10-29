HotelsNearTown.com Offers Hotel Bookings by Proximity for UK Locations Large and Small

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Almost everyone who books a hotel now does so online, thanks to the ease with which it can be achieved not matter where in the world people are. However, booking accommodation in small towns and destinations not known for tourism is still incredibly difficult, especially within the UK. As most hotel booking services are geared towards tourism, Hotels Near Town have launched their website to attract the native clientele who are looking for affordable accommodation in less typical destinations.



The company has spent ten years developing a national network of hidden gems that promise to be cheaper and more convenient than anything offered by major hotel sites. With over 12,000 hotels in UK towns and villages, their listings are utterly comprehensive, and can help people find accommodation in Cooktown or Guernsey as easily as they can in central London.



The site covers the entirety of the United Kingdom and uses a simple booking system asking users to state the date, number of nights and number of people before being connected with the best providers in the area. The site also includes a comprehensive list of travel guides for every destination filled with local knowledge gained from their longstanding business relationships throughout every nook and cranny in the country.



A spokesperson for Hotels Near Town explained, “We have been offering our localized matching service on a local basis for ten years, but as commuting and business trips become ever more the norm amongst businessmen, there is now a national demand for specialised local knowledge. Sharing our established authority in this field online is the easiest way for us to attract a nationwide audience, as it is the method by which most people now book hotels. By entering this field, we present a huge opportunity to customers because we have knowledge online other companies haven’t had time to establish, and a customer service record that makes us highly recommended.”



About Hotels Near Town

Hotels Near Town is an independent hotel reservations website with instant confirmation and secure payment. The company has been trading over 10 years and has now launched their new site, listing over 12,000 UK hotels and accommodations and is already taking over 1,000 bookings a month. For more information, please visit: http://www.hotelsneartown.com/