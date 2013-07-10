HotelTrip.com Is Giving Away 2 Complimentary Rooms at a Luxury 4 Star Hotel in the Highly Visited Town of Johor Bahru, Malaysia

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Between the dates of July 8 – July 23, 2013, South East Asia’s newly developed Online Travel Agency presents a chance for new members and current members to gain a chance to win a 2 night stay. HotelTrip.com is a recently established OTA providing impeccable hotel rooms for all types of travelers. Known for providing the best rates, over 35,000+ hotels, and its beneficial loyalty reward program, HotelTrip.com provides handiness to all users.



HotelTrip.com’s latest sweepstake contest provides a chance for 2 online users to get a chance to win a 2 night stay each by just a few clicks. Browsers are simply required to:



- Log on to HotelTrip.com

- Click on ‘Become a Member’ on the upper right hand side of the main page

- Fill in details

- Log on to Facebook and become a fan of HotelTrip.com

- Send HotelTrip a Facebook message with your name and email address



By performing these simple procedures, winners will get the chance to receive a hotel voucher for two nights worth over USD $130. Each voucher is applicable for two persons with a two night stay including breakfast at a 4 star luxury hotel. The validity of these vouchers is during the time period of August 1- December 27, 2013. Terms and conditions of HotelTrip’s sweepstake competition can be seen at the FAQs page of HotelTrip.com.



Sweepstake winners will receive the lucky chance to spend two nights in the fresh city of Johor Bahru. This remodeled town is surrounded with a number of activities. Johor Bahru has a number of golf resorts, shopping complexes, markets, and delicious hawker centers serving Malay, Chinese, and Indian cuisine. Johor Bahru also possesses a number of centers organizing a number of water sports including boat diving and snorkeling trips. For more information, check out the Johor Bahru



Travel Guide on HotelTrip.com. HotelTrip.com strongly urges browsers to sign up and take part in this sweepstake competition in order to win a free complimentary hotel stay at a 4 star luxury hotel worth more than USD $130.



About HotelTrip.com

HotelTrip.com is owned by HotelTrip Company Limited which is headquartered in Thailand. It is a fully integrated online travel agency managed by hospitality professionals with extensive online experience.Starting with South East Asia, HotelTrip.com plans to expand to the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.



Please check out www.hoteltrip.com for more details. For more information, please call Mr. Bruno Bourdin, General Manager, Tel. (66 2) 126 8288.