HotelTrip.com Proposes Impeccable Deals to Thailand's Beaches

Before performing a booking, browsers usually tend to compare various hotel rates, read up on city information, and investigate hotel locations. HotelTrip.com manages to provide all these amenities under one simple webpage. With its integration with insightful travel guides, hotel contents, and best rates guaranteed, online browsers will never find the need to spend hours researching.



HotelTrip.com’s latest offer lies within the sand beneath your feet. With its current beach promotion campaign, online browsers now have the opportunity to book comfortable and pristine hotel rooms neighboring gorgeous looking beaches Thailand has to offer.



Promotional hotels hosted by HotelTrip.com this month highlight Fenix Beach Resort Samui, Citin Urbana Samui, and Citrus Heights Patong. All strategically located by three different coastlines of Thailand, browsers have a choice to pick their niche.



Koh Samui manages to attract a large number of families and leisure tourists each year resulting in the pleasure of playing with powder soft sands and bright green waters. Be that as it may sightseeing, watersports, or carousing around Samui’s nightlife- this island merely satisfies the need of every traveler. This choose-your-adventure island grants every visitor with their holiday wish. Budget travelers can relish upon economical hotels and scrumptious seafood by the shore, while luxury travelers can take pleasure in extravagant hotels with the service of butler.



Patong on the other hand is located in the colorful island of Phuket and oozes with buoyant endeavors and pastimes for deep rooted holidaymakers. Famous for its wide array of fresh seafood, economical shopping, and azure seashore, Phuket Island is home to a ton of foreigners from all over the globe. The largest and most admired island displays the flawless blend of lush greenery and velvety waters providing the best of both worlds.



Fenix Beach Resort Samui, Citin Urbana Samui, and Citrus Heights Patong all provide a unique holiday experience. Teeming with facilities such as an extravagant swimming pool set against the backdrop of the turquoise seas, restaurants, beach bars, and massage services- one can simply have the perfect getaway. Room amenities are infinite with flawless service. Booking with HotelTrip.com would provide online users with additional discounts, and loyalty reward points. Reward points redeemed with HotelTrip.com will offer supplementary discounts, surprising premiums, and valuable vouchers.



