HotNewsPapers.com Becomes a Vital Resource, Lists Every Online Newspaper in the World

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- HotNewsPapers.com has recently listed nearly every online newspaper in the world. The list, which is inclusive of the website links of the newspapers, has also been organized according to region, country, state and language. These extensive lists are already considered a very useful resource for individuals, both at professional and personal level.



Despite the availability of many other newspaper listing websites, HotNewsPapers.com offers a unique combination of quality and simplicity which is not readily available anywhere else. The website’s list of Top 100 Newspapers Worldwide and Top 100 U.S. Newspapers both arranged according to the circulation, offers an option of quickly scanning through online newspapers that are reliable and respected. The listings itself is in the simplest form to help interested individuals quickly navigate to required type of news.



Each online newspaper listed also has brief information about the newspaper operations. Details such as city, country, language and what the newspaper covers are given in each online newspaper profile, along with the link of the online newspaper.



The website has an exclusive ‘Hot News’ section which provides latest instant news. The ‘Hot News’ has become increasingly popular amongst individuals who visit the website personally to stay updated on current events.



Another aspect of the website that is steadily gaining attention is its Facebook page. The general public can now connect with HotNewsPapers.com via Facebook and get latest news on their walls.



Many online journalists have commended the listings and have stated that is easier for them to backtrack any news and confirm latest events. Many are now using the website as an integral part of their research to help the online community stay informed of important happenings around the world.



About HotNewsPapers.com

