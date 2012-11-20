HotSpotWebs Explains SEO Content and Its Search Engine Importance

Cornwall, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Panda, Penguin and EMD are all recent updates made by Google to reduce the amount of spam websites there are all over the internet. Too many websites are copying other people’s content and convincing web surfers that the content is their own.



SEO stands for Search Engine Optimisation in the UK and Optimization in the US. An SEO Consultant’s task is to optimize business websites so that they appear on the first page of Google. It has been noticed by seasoned professionals in the SEO World that the one constant that helps ranks websites is good and original content.



Backlinks remain a positive approach, Social Networking essential, Social Bookmarking has its place, but the main ranking condition is good and original content.



The search engines of course scour the web for new content. The web bots that scour the web have enough capacity to detect duplicate content. Whilst occasionally duplicate content can rank for long tail keywords it doesn’t stand a chance when you’re trying to rank for a main keyword.



In 2012 and early 2013 if an SEO Consultant isn’t advising you to improve your content you’re not getting the proper advice. In an ideal world the content is best updated at least 5 times a week. If you are for example in a niche where there is plenty of competition, new content is essential to outsmart your competitors.



If you can’t find a local SEO Consultant that meets your requirements, you’ll be aware that SEO can be done from anywhere on this planet and still remain successful so long as the consultant is savvy. If a larger organization is still using outdated methods then it isn’t money well spent.



