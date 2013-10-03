House and Lot for Rent in Ayala Alabang Village Now Available

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Muntinlupa City is the setting for several excellent homes, among them a house for rent in Ayala Alabang Village, according to the real estate agent Jonjon Miniano featuring it on the site http://bfhomes.ph/house-for-rent/. BF Homes Paranaque City, Philippines announces it features this and many other the fine residences that are uniquely situated in desirable locations and provide easy travel to the best attractions in their neighborhood. The village development is also noted for its convenient access to several business districts in the vicinity.



The house for rent and lot for rent offered put the occupant nearby some of the most popular sights in Ayala Alabang Village, among them the bird sanctuary, which holds around 60 species of birds. BFHomes reports that like other rental facilities in the country, it can be acquired via a contract, a down payment or deposit, and delivered vacant without furnishings. It may be helpful to visit the area and analyze if it is suitable for the occupant’s needs when in the Philippines (this is especially important if the prospective tenant is not native to the country).



Those visiting only temporarily may be better advised to utilize a hotel or motel for the residential stay. The future tenant may also have to set up for electricity and water in the home for rent, check with the real estate agent. This Ayala Alabang House for Rent is also expected to move quickly due to its spaciousness, for as the agent notes on the site “the development covers 700 hectares and. It is bigger than any other subdivision in Makati City, in fact, it is so big, even if you combined all of them, it would still be the biggest.” The unique circumstances for amenities differ from house to house but can be arranged for the renter satisfaction, says the agent.



According to Collier’s, due to the robust domestic consumption and strong economic circumstances (the Philippine economy will expand 7% through 2013) property market prices remains strong, with prices for condominiums and rental units rising. Agent Miniano predicts rental situations to be an attractive option for persons who cannot afford or qualify purchases of Philippine property in the current market. BFHomes.ph offers House and lot for Rent in Muntinlupa and Paranaque, Especially in BF Homes Paranaque and Ayala Alabang Village. They also handle houses for sale in Paranaque City, Las Pinas City and Muntinlupa City.



About bfhomes.ph

bfhomes.ph helps hundreds of people find houses for sale and for rent in Manila from well maintained, refurbished, renovated and brand new houses here in Metro South of Manila especially in BF Homes, Parañaque, Ayala Alabang Village in Muntinlupa City, BF Resort in Las Pinas City and other villages in Muntinlupa, Parañaque and Las Pinas. The is always updated weekly for the newest available houses for sale and rent in the market.



Contact: http://bfhomes.ph/house-for-rent/