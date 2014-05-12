Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- “Florida has the unfortunate distinction of being the only large state without a centralized Information Technology organization.” This fact inspired the Florida State to pass House Bill 7073 on May 2, 2014 which aims to develop the state’s information technology governance.



Due to the enormous costs to the taxpayers, the state lacks a proper implementation and management crucial to IT solutions projects. The legislation that Florida State passed to congress is a big leap for the state for the enhancement of the coordinating structure and delivery of information technology systems and provision of a fortified system and data security.



As of date, Florida has an estimated $733 million annual spending on information technology but lacks good management. The bill aims to provide an expansive strategic and operational direction, generate a method to guarantee suitable management with state agencies, and appropriately fund the improved structure.



The bill is geared towards the modernization of Florida’s IT infrastructure and to ensure that the state will not lag behind in having a Chief Information Officer. As Florida government welcomes the 21st century with an established and centralized technology agency and CIO state, taxpayers would be the ones to benefit the most. Every money spent on paying taxes will be run by the government more efficiency.



The Chief Information Officer who will be appointed by the legislation is responsible for championing projects relating to enterprise-wide technology solutions, strategic planning, information technology policies, security technology procurements, and a centralized equipment for IT operations and maintenance.



For the fiscal year 2014-2015, there is a total of $4.8 million funds to be appropriated using the said bill. The Department of Management Services is bound to create the Agency for State Technlogy and is expected to open a total of 27 full-time positions. Some of the most important positions to be filled out are Deputy Executive Director, Chief Planning Officer, Strategic Planning Coordinators, Chief Operations Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, and Chief Technology Officer. The legislation also creates the state information center and allows a type two transfer of the Northwood and Southwood Shared Resource Centers from DMS to the AST.



This development in the information technology policy for Florida state is a constituent of the united House and Senate Work Plan Agenda of 2014 spearheaded by Senate President Don Gaetz (R-Niceville) and House Speaker Will Weatherford (R-Wesley Chapel).



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