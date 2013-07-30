House Cleaning Sydney Offers Spring Cleaning Service

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- The spring season is the ideal time for house cleaning and straightening up. House Cleaning Sydney specializes in residential projects and is available to provide fast and efficient service.



Company personnel work closely with clients to select the right cleaning methods and techniques. Cleaners are thoroughly trained and vetted, which allows residents to relax and enjoy the benefits of a professional cleaning service. Carpets, rugs and upholstery are treated with green solutions, which enhance aesthetics and aromatics. Windows are wiped down and left spotless after service.



Thorough house cleaning removes contaminants and potential pollutants. Animal dander, pollen and other air quality issues can impact the health of residents. Company personnel are effective at neutralizing pollutants and making homes safer for inhabitants. Repeat clients attest to the skill of cleaners and the effectiveness of cleaning techniques.



House Cleaning Sydney is committed to offering competitive prices and following residents’ instructions. Personnel are available to take clients’ calls and provide cleaning support when needed the most. No other house cleaning service in Sydney can match the pricing or customer service.



For additional information on House Cleaning Sydney, please visit www.housecleaningsydney.org.au . Company personnel are available to deliver prompt service and excel at spring cleaning. Call (02) 86078286 today to receive a quote for cleaning service.



Contact Information:

House Cleaning Sydney

Window Cleaning Sydney

Address:

Suite 23, 125 Oxford Street

Bondi Junction, NSW 2022

Australia

Phone: (02) 86078286

Website: www.housecleaningsydney.org.au