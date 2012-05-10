House Clearance Is Fast, Easy and Stress-Free, Thanks to the Efficient Staff at Waste King

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2012 -- What do couples who are moving, families who are trying to become more organised, and landlords who must clean out rentals after tenants move out have in common?



They all typically require help removing unwanted items from their properties.



But clearing out a partial or full property can be hard work, usually involving renting a truck, lifting and hauling heavy items, and trying to determine where they can be taken for recycling or disposal. This process can leave most people feeling exhausted and overwhelmed.



A company has been getting a lot of attention lately for its fast and friendly house clearance services that specialise in helping people get rid of their unwanted items quickly and efficiently.



Since 2007, Waste King has helped UK customers with all of their house clearance needs. From partial or full property clearances to single items that need to be hauled away, the friendly and experienced staff is ready, willing and able to haul away just about anything. This includes old electronic items, carpets, a variety of furniture, and white goods.



“No matter where the items are, we will do all the loading, cleaning-up and take all the items away for recycling,” an article on the company’s website explained, adding that the Waste King employees will even tidy up and make sure that everything is swept and looking clean before they leave.



“Our rates for house clearances include our generous free labour allowances and the loading of the items, wherever they are on the property. Moreover, we will dispose of the waste properly and ethically.”



This means that rather than simply hauling off unused and unwanted goods to a local dump, the employees of Waste King are committed to helping the environment by recycling as much of the items as they can.



For example, many of the used clothing items, furniture, and books that Waste King carries away are in perfectly good shape, and can usually be used again by someone else. Local charities often welcome donations like these, which they can sell to their customers or re-use themselves. The staff at Waste King works with these organizations to drop off as many of the unwanted items as possible.



About Waste King

Since 2007, Waste King has offered domestic and commercial customers professional and environmentally responsible solutions for waste removal and recycling. For example, the company specialises in fast and efficient partial or full house clearances. The staff is able to remove just about anything from a property and haul it away, including furniture, electronics, and old carpeting. The company also features a confidential document destruction and removal service. For more information, please visit http://wasteking.co.uk/domestic/house-clearances