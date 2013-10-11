Troy Proctor Constructions Offers Competitive Prices on Any New Home, Renovation or Extension Service

Caboolture, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Troy Proctor Constructions, a renowned construction company, known for its quality renovations and extension work, now offers visually appealing and powerful house extensions and renovation service at Sunshine Coast at competitive prices. The company is known to employ only the finest quality building practices, materials and tradesmen and hence, takes very good care of the entire building process right from the designing and submission of plans to delivering the finished product.



One of the representatives of Troy Proctor Constructions (TPC) stated, “We at Troy Proctor Constructions gives you a perfect ambience to renovate your existing house with matchless value with our renovations in Sunshine Coast. We are well equipped with all the latest technologies and have the knowledge and experience to perk up your existing home stunningly on the Sunshine Coast. Right from creating unique concepts till its completion, Troy Proctor Constructions is there to help anytime.”



Taking cue from their leading home building projects from Brisbane and honing its expertise from their hundreds of new homes, house renovations in Brisbane and house extensions in Brisbane each year, the company is also known for its quality home building in Queensland.



With over 14 years of experience in the building industry, the company has proven track record of achievements and has built a strong reputation for offering outstanding renovations at sunshine coast and hence, gained a reputed name among home builders in Queensland for its building services and superior quality.



TPC adheres to the best construction mechanism and materials in the lowermost prices, making their overall services, an attractive package and proving themselves as the most reliable builders in Sunshine Coast and Brisbane. Clients' satisfaction is their only motto, which can be seen in their live examples erected in Queensland.



About Troy Proctor Constructions

Troy Protector Constructions specializes in new homes, renovations and extensions, and provides a personal experience homeowners deserve. They have an exceptional reputation in the construction industry, which is endorsed by their Master Builders award for Home Renovations/Remodeling. They also use the highest standard of workmanship throughout the building process by using quality employees, construction methods and materials.



For more information, please visit: http://www.troyproctorconstructions.com.au/



Contact:

Troy Proctor Constructions

Caboolture, Queensland 4510