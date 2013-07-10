Caboolture, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Troy Proctor Constructions (TPC), a renowned construction company, has now become one of the leading house builders in Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and other parts of Queensland. The company reached to new heights and gained clients' trust after winning the prestigious Master Builders Award.



Prior to the award, TPC had already won hearts of its clients by offering them its 14 years of experience in house building and home renovations in Brisbane. The company has a consistent track record of superior quality workmanship. “In all these years, we have developed a powerful referral network and associations with some of the most reputable tradespeople through delivering the finest quality, aesthetically appealing and long-lasting workmanship”, ensures a spokesperson.



The company sincerely understands how a house must reflect the true nature of its owner. So it effectively designs the attractive house prototypes for clients before initiating the project. In their fourteen years career span, TPS has successfully managed to create and renovate over hundreds of stylish and creative home designs. Also, the exceptional quality of their finished houses has made them the most prestigious builders in Brisbane.



Furthermore, the company is fully equipped with highly skilled and experienced team of local builders that work collectively to bring clients with the most beautiful home constructions and renovations. Also, TPC offers the best construction mechanism and materials in the lowermost prices, making their overall services an attractive package and proving their metal as the most reliable builders on Sunshine Coast and Brisbane. Clients' satisfaction is their only motto, which can be seen in their live examples erected in Queensland.



About Troy Protector Constructions

Troy Protector Constructions specializes in new homes, renovations and extensions, and provides a personal experience homeowners deserve. They have an exceptional reputation in the construction industry, which is endorsed by their Master Builders award for Home Renovations/Remodeling. They also use the highest standard of workmanship throughout the building process by using quality employees, construction methods and materials.



For more information,

please visit: http://www.troyproctorconstructions.com.au/

Address: Troy Proctor Constructions, Caboolture, Queensland 4510

Contact: (07) 5495 1433, 0428 989 786