House of Golf - Online Golf Shop Provides Variety of Services

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Those living in Australia who fancy a game of golf now and then know how important it is to keep the best equipment in top shape at all times. House of Golf specializes in traditional sales and Internet retail.



“We decided in 1995, after being in business since 1963, to expand ourselves into a franchise,” Mr Dyer, marketing consultant from House of Golf.



Each of the employees at House of Golf are knowledgeable in all areas of golfing, and they all play the game themselves.



“From a starter set for someone for a beginner, to professional sets of irons, wedges and woods, we have everything any golfer could need,” Dyer continued.



While many online golf retailers may specialize in copied clubs or knockoff brands, House of Golf carries only the finest golf equipment brands such as Adams, Cobra, Callaway, Srixon and others.



“Our staff can answer any questions you may have about golf, clubs, balls or any other golfing equipment. We welcome questions in person, phone or email. Just contact us,” Dyer said.



Internet orders from House of Golf ship within 72 hours, excluding weekends, and frequently on the same day.



“We take our golf seriously and understand those who want to get their new equipment and begin playing seek to do so quickly,” Dyer said.



Additional information about equipment, placing an order or general information about House of Golf can be found on their website at www.houseofgolf.com.au