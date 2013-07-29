House of Mirrors - an Erotic Novella by S. Israel

Broomfield, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- The drive behind our sexual behavior is nature’s way to satisfy the need to reproduce and to ensure genetic continuation. To fulfill this requirement, the sensations that sexual activity produces are so enjoyable that they can take precedence over hunger and protection against threats to life and limb. Nature uses sight, sound, smell, taste and chemical attraction to bring sexual partners together for the purpose of sharing genetic material. Our ability to imagine and visualize sexual attraction and activity adds another dimension to the universe of sexuality and is the basis of erotica and pornography.



S. Israel’s book, “House of Mirrors”, publishes by Amorous Ink tells the tale of two half-sisters unknown to each other who are the daughters of twin sisters who are raised so as to strictly inhibit self-exploration and the pleasure it may bring. Their sexually liberal contrives to awaken their womanhood and prepare them for a life of self-acceptance of their sexual nature. He carries out this plan by abducting them and two men he deems to be suitable mates. The abducted women and men are held unclothed in a House of Mirrors where they see themselves completely naked wherever they look. This leads to the rise of erotic energy that results in self-pleasuring. The abductees see each other in the act which enhances their own self-pleasuring. The men do not realize that the women can see their activity.



The father reveals the women’s relationship to each other and his history with their mothers. And it accomplishes his goals of opening his daughters to the pleasures of sexual activity and the selection of suitable lifetime mates.



House of Mirrors is one of two books the author wrote under his pen name S. Israel. The second is Sex, Love and Erotic, an anthology of erotic stories.



Binding: Perfect-bound paperback

Press run: Print to Order

Price: $9

Page count: 78

Publication date: June 1, 2013

ISBN: 978-0-9849630-0-3

Available locations: Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, and Amorous Ink. Available for downloading to Kindles and Nooks



About Stanley Yokell

S. Israel and Stanley Israel are pen names used by Stanley Yokell. His primary occupation is as a Consulting Engineer specializing in Tubular Heat Transfer Equipment. He is a Fellow of the ASME and a long-standing member of many technical societies. He writes as an avocation to enable him to express is incisive observations of the people he has observed in the world around him.