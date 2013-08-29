House of Recovery Celebrates One Full Year of Sobriety of Its 3 Clients

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- House of Recovery LLC, a top rated Florida based drug and alcohol rehab center, is celebrating a successful recovery of one full year of sobriety of 3 of its clients. The rehab center which has gained immense praise for its luxurious environment and highly experienced staff has taught many individuals struggling with addiction to start living again and set them on the path of achieving self-fulfillment and true happiness.



Clients of House of Recovery have stated that the treatment programs and counselling they went through was one of the best they have ever encountered, primarily due to the professional and caring attitude of the center’s team. Many clients have even stated that the luxury estate and adventurous activities such as scuba diving, sports, creative arts and many more made them feel they were on a vacation, cruise or a luxury hotel rather than a rehab center. This combination of relaxing environment and experienced staff has made House of Recovery stand out amongst other drug and alcohol rehab Florida based centers.



David Hoskins, the owner of a detox and rehab affiliated with House of Recovery LLC, in one of the interviews stated that the programs are aimed at helping people live again. He further simply added that “Everyone in this world wants to love and be loved”. David informed that most of the staff including himself clearly empathize with the clients because they themselves had addictions which was hindering their true potential. This self-experience enables the team of House of Recovery to relate with their clients and offer counselling and treatment services that worked for themselves. The success of their methodically designed programs can be reflected by the recent full year of sobriety of its 3 clients and many before them.



Many have titled the working of the drug and alcohol rehab center as revolutionary. The difference between House of Recovery’s operation and other drug rehab centers in Florida was seen by all of its clients. Patience, understanding, caring are some of the words the clients have used multiple times in their testimonials to describe their experience.



House of Recovery’s treatment programs include drug detox, residential rehabilitation, intensive outpatient, inpatient treatment, halfway house sober living and partial hospitalization.



House of Recovery LLC accepts insurance, private pay and even offers 100% financing to ensure that clients who are serious about their recovery do not have to worry about any cost, because the rehab center stated ‘You can’t put a price on one’s life’.



About House of Recovery LLC

House of Recovery LLC is one of the leading rehabilitation centers in Florida that focuses on treating individuals struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. Often praised for its luxurious estate and amenities, the rehab center offers numerous methodically designed treatment programs that are highly effective in providing recovery and lifelong sobriety. Through the online platform, http://www.houseofrecovery.org/, specific details of the various treatment programs and counselling can be viewed. The rehab center is known for its hotel like environment and for its highly experienced doctors and counsellors.



For more information about Alcohol and Drug Rehab, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of houseofrecovery.org, please call at 1-800-721-4201 or email to info@houseofrecovery.org. House of Recovery LLC 2300 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd #101b West Palm Beach, FL 33409