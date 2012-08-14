House Sitting Guide eBook Is Now Available at No Cost from Mindahome

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- Mindahome, an Australian-based website that helps match home and pet owners with responsible sitters, has just released a free educational eBook.



The eBook, which is titled “A Pet and Home owners Guide to House Sitting,” is available to both house sitters who are registered through the website as well as home owners. The new eBook contains a lot of valuable and helpful information that covers everything a home owner should know about hiring a house sitter.



Mindahome has also just launched a redesigned website that features a brand new look. The site now includes bright and striking colours like blue and orange, which were specifically chosen to represent the sunshine and beaches that are so well-known throughout Australia.



As Susan Coombs, one of the founders of Mindahome noted, finding the right home and pet sitter can be an emotional experience because people are usually extremely devoted to their animals and they want to be sure they are well taken care of while they are away.



“Also, when home owners hire a sitter they are essentially letting a stranger into their home, so people are understandably very particular about who they will allow to take on such an important responsibility,” she said, adding that since starting her website, she has already heard from many happy clients who said that they were able to truly relax and enjoy their vacation because they knew their beloved pets and home were in good hands.



“It is so gratifying to get the positive feedback from home owners who have had such wonderful experiences with the services that our website provides. We are thrilled and honoured to help people have peace of mind when they go out of town.”



As an article on Mindahome’s website explained, the new house sitting guide eBook offers an extensive look at house sitting from both a pet owner’s and home owner’s perspective.



“It covers most aspects of house sitting so that the simplest things are not overlooked and the home owner can enjoy a stress free time away knowing their home and pets are being well cared for,” the article noted, adding that the book is available in a handy and easy-to-read PDF format.



People across Australia who are looking for someone to help with house or dog sitting are welcome to visit Mindahome’s website at any time to read more about the company’s many services. Home owners can use the site to search for a house sitter or sitter wanted ad, and house sitters may search through the owners’ ads looking for possible job opportunities. House sitters may also register through the site.



For many pet owners, Coombs said, using a pet sitting service through Mindahome is a more desirable and affordable alternative than putting their dog into a kennel. In addition, having someone staying at the home while the owners are away can help provide security.



“Dogs and cats tend to become very stressed when their owners are away, and putting them into an unfamiliar environment like a kennel can make it even worse,” she said.



“Mindahome allows pets to stay in their comfortable home and get plenty of TLC and attention until their owners return.”



In addition to the free house sitting guide and updated website, Mindahome also has a new Facebook page; people who “like” the page will be kept up-to-date with the latest news and information about the site.



About Mindahome

Since 2009 the Mindahome website has been helping and educating pet and home owners across Australia who are planning a trip away, to easily and economically find their ideal house sitters. Now more Australians are enjoying their travel experience comfortable in the knowledge that their homes are secure and their pets are happy. For more information, please visit http://mindahome.com.au