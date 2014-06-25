House to Home Removals Offers Cost Efficient Moving Services in Derby

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2014 -- Reports shows that most people tend to move houses at least once every 5 years, which can be due o increase in family members and preference in locations. Shifting from one place to another is considered a very tiring job as it includes a lot of heavy lifting, packing, cleaning, and unpacking. It can take one whole day or more to completely transfer to a new place. However, there are now moving services provided by different companies.



House To Home Removals is a renowned company which provides efficient moving services in and around Derby. The company reported that its employees are highly professional and provides friendly yet high standard service. Customers do not have to worry about purchasing boxes or other packing materials, because it provides everything from hangers to cartoons and covers. The company sits with its clients and first listens to their needs and requirements. It also deals with both short and long distance moving services. It assures customers that they do not have to do any work as its employees can take care of everything. Clients do not have to worry about the safety of their belongings as long as the company is in charge. Promising efficient services, it is also known for its timely service and affordable price ranges. It also provides special moving service for delicate belongings like pianos. It has special packaging materials to arrange for a secure transfer.



House To Home Removal is located in Derby, however, it extends its services to areas in East Midlands UK and even International. If requirement arises, the company can also dismantle and reassemble furniture. Suites and mattresses are carefully covered with gortex, mirrors are wrapped and protected, and appliances will be fully disconnected before packing.



Interested customers who are looking for moving services can contact the company at 01332672077. The company also visits customer’s houses and provide free assessment for a planned and organized moving. For more information please go to http://www.house-2-home-removals.co.uk/



