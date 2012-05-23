Household Appliances in Canada Industry Profile - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- Household Appliances in Canada industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Household Appliances in Canada market size (value 2007-11, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Canada household appliances market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.



Highlights



The household appliances market reflects the sale of: refrigeration appliances (including fridges, freezers and fridge freezers); cooking appliances (including cookers, microwaves, ovens, cooker hoods, food processors and toasters); washing appliances (including washing machines, clothes dryers and washer-dryers); room comfort and water heater appliances (which include air conditioning, circulating and ventilation fans, space heaters and water heaters); vacuum cleaners; and dishwashers. The market is valued at retail selling prices. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this profile have been calculated using constant 2010 annual average exchange rates.



The Canadian household appliances market had total revenues of $6,312.9 million in 2011, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% between 2007 and 2011.



Electricals and electronics retailers account for the largest proportion of sales in the Asia-Pacific household appliances market. Sales through this channel generate 48.9% of the market’s total value.



The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.4% for the five-year period 2011 - 2016, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $8,226.5 million by the end of 2016.



Features



Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the household appliances market in Canada



Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the household appliances market in Canada



Leading company profiles reveal details of key household appliances market players’ global operations and financial performance



Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Canada household appliances market with five year forecasts



Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Canada economy



Key Questions Answered



What was the size of the Canada household appliances market by value in 2011?



What will be the size of the Canada household appliances market in 2016?



What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Canada household appliances market?



How has the market performed over the last five years?



What are the main segments that make up Canada's household appliances market?



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/68070/household-appliances-in-canada.html