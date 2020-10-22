Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Household Appliances Global Market Report 2020 provides insightful data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.



The global household appliances market is expected to decline from $334.4 billion in 2019 to $325.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.6%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $403 billion in 2023.



Top Leading Companies Mentioned are Samsung Electronics; Panasonic Corporation; Whirlpool Corp; Bosch Gmbh; LG Electronics Inc



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global household appliances market, accounting for 48% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 19% of the global household appliances market. Africa was the smallest region in the global household appliances market.



Household appliance manufacturers are embedding LED lights in electronic products to minimize power consumption. LED lights require lesser wattage as compared to CFL or incandescent light bulbs due to which many kitchen designers suggest the use of LED lighting. Cooking electric appliance manufacturers are more focused on introducing products with LED lighting for minimal power consumption and improved visual appearance. For instance, GEs LED refrigerator lighting systems minimizes power consumption by 80% compared to halogen lamps. The company has introduced products such as cafs French door refrigerators and profile wall ovens with this lighting.



The household appliance market consists of sales of household appliances by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce small electric appliances, electric housewares, and major household appliances.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Household Appliances in these regions, from 2015 to 2030(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa.



